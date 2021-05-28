Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moriarty, NM

Weather Forecast For Moriarty

Posted by 
Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 18 days ago

MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aEVjNc400

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
17
Followers
77
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moriarty, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MORIARTY, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Moriarty Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(MORIARTY, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moriarty. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Moriarty, NMPosted by
Moriarty Journal

Get weather-ready — Moriarty’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moriarty: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny;
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willard, or 11 miles south of Estancia, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Estancia and Willard. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 210 and 231.