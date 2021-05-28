Weather Forecast For Moriarty
MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
