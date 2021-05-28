Weather Forecast For Moriarty

MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



