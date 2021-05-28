Cancel
MLB

MLB rumors: Yankees-Rangers Joey Gallo trade would ‘make a lot of sense’

By Mike Rosenstein
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is ready to go shopping. At or near the top of his list is an outfielder, after losing Aaron Hicks to season-ending wrist surgery. MLB.com listed five “not-so-crazy” trade fits. One of them was the Yankees acquiring outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas...

