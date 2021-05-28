Cancel
Liberty, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Liberty

Posted by 
Liberty Dispatch
 18 days ago

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVj9L900

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 44 °F, low 41 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

