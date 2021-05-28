Daily Weather Forecast For Chadron
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.