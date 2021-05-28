Cancel
Chadron, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Chadron

Chadron News Alert
 18 days ago

CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aEVj5oF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

