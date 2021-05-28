Sandcastle Beach

HERE IT IS! Pride of ownership prevails in this 3+1 Bdrm, 2 Bath Bungalow. This Crystal Beach gem sits on an impressive 65’x100’ lot. Hardwood flrs on the main level. STUNNING OPEN CONCEPT main living area! Gorgeous wood burning fireplace surrounded by custom built-ins. Renovated kitchen boasts Italian granite counters w/live edge, and abundance of maple cabinetry, SS appl’s. 3 Bdrms & 4pc Bath complete the main floor. 3rd bedroom w/built-ins is currently being used as an office. The fully finished lower level provides a HUGE family room, bonus space, 4th Bdrm, wet bar/kitchenette, 3 pc Bath, laundry & utility room. Incredible backyard that offers a covered deck, shed, and an amazing heated workshop w/30 amp service. (Endless possibilities for the workshop!) This tranquil backyard oasis will impress with it's beautifully manicured gardens, pond & so much more. Just a short walk to the Ottawa River, Nepean Sailing Club & DND Campus! No conveyance of offers before Tues. June 22nd at 1pm.