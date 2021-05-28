4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
