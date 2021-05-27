A two-vehicle collision injured 1 person on Mill Street (Reno, NV)

On Wednesday night, a motorcyclist suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Mill Street at the entrance to northbound Interstate 580.

As per reports, a Mazda was turning onto the northbound entrance at around 10:20 p.m. but did not stop at a flashing yellow light and a motorcycle struck the Mazda. The motorcycle rider suffered minimal injuries as a result of the collision. On arrival, emergency crews assessed the bike rider for a head injury at the scene. Authorities shut down The Mill Street’s eastbound lanes for traffic. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the accident.

Source: kolotv.com

