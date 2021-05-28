Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muleshoe, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Muleshoe

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 18 days ago

MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEViyiy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
6
Followers
79
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muleshoe, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BAILEY COUNTY At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Arch, or 18 miles southwest of Muleshoe, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include West Camp. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BAILEY COUNTY At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Arch, or 18 miles southwest of Muleshoe, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include West Camp. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bailey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bailey The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bailey County in northwestern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a nearly stationary severe thunderstorms producing extremely heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Bailey County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.