Warsaw Daily Weather Forecast
WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
