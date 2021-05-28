Warsaw Daily Weather Forecast

WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 67 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



