Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, VA

Warsaw Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 18 days ago

WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aEVixqF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
12
Followers
85
Post
797
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Your 4-day outlook for Warsaw weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warsaw: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;