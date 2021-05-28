Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Memorial Day 2021 sales: Here are the top deals at Amazon

By Annalise Knudson
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prep your patio, home and yourself for the warm weather by scoring some of the top deals available at Amazon just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The holiday is Monday, and retailers are offering great savings to celebrate the three-day weekend, which typically marks the unofficial start of summer.

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Weber Grill#Weather#Offers Com#Grills#Royal Gourmet#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Small BusinessAFTVnews

Prime Day 2021 Dates and Deals revealed by Amazon — Here are the live and upcoming deals

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2021 will take place June 21 & 22. If you’re a Prime member and are in the market for a Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Echo device, Kindle, or any of Amazon’s devices, Prime Day will usually be when they reach their all-time lowest prices ever. To kick things off, Amazon has already put several Fire TV Edition televisions on sale as early Prime Day deals. In addition to regular price drops, Amazon has detailed several Prime Day promotions that are worth knowing about to maximize your savings.
ShoppingGamespot

Walmart Announces Deals For Days Sale, Overlapping With Amazon Prime Day

Walmart Deals for Day is returning later this month, and it's directly competing with Prime Day 2021, which Amazon confirmed earlier today will be June 21 and 22. Walmart Deals For Days will start earlier and run longer, going from June 20-23, according to CNET. The annual sales event will include both online-only sales via Walmart.com as well as in-store-only deals, with discounts across categories like electronics, toys, home, fashion, and beauty.
Retailbizjournals

Target Deal Days sale will start earlier than Amazon's Prime Day

Target Corp. on Wednesday announced its timetable for its 2021 Deal Days, the retailer's counter-sale to rival Amazon's Prime Day. Target's apparent game plan this year: Start a day earlier. On its corporate blog A Bullseye View, Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) said that it the annual sale would run from...
Shoppingdealnews

Compare Amazon Prime Day Grocery Deals

Frito Lay Ultimate Hot & Bold 40-Count Care Package. includes Popcorners, Simply Organic Doritos, Baked Cheetos, Smartfood Popcorn, and Sunchips. Pictured is the Presto! 125 Loads 50-oz. Concentrated Fabric Softener for $9.39 after clippable coupon and S&S ($2 off).
Shoppingephotozine.com

How To Prepare For Amazon Prime Day 2021 - 9 Top Tips & Tricks On Finding The Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will begin on 21 June 2021 which means it's not too far away, so, are you ready for one of the biggest online shopping events, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, to begin? This includes simple things like ensuring your account is up-to-date with your correct details and knowing how to find the best deals quickly so you don't miss out on bargains. There are other things you can be doing in the lead-up to Prime Day 2021, as well as on the actual shopping day, which we've listed, in a bit more detail, below.
ShoppingPosted by
GQMagazine

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: 17 Menswear Sales to Get You, Ahem, Primed for Amazon’s Big Sale

Amazon Prime Day, everybody's favorite discount-happy capitalist nightmare, is finally returning on June 21 and 22. But first, we've got the best early Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 has to offer. In the event you've got an itchy trigger finger—or would simply rather not partake in the deal-a-minute madness of Prime Day proper—the House that Bezos Built is offering up a handful of preview deals to give shoppers a taste of the markdowns to come. As is our wont, we scrolled through all the available menswear and scouted out the biggest and best steals to shop right now. Are there any wardrobe-altering grails in the mix? Nope. But if you're in the market for some comfortable, reasonably priced essentials—like a pair of heavyweight tees for just $14 or an everyday watch for $35—this might be the sneak-peek sale for you. Below you'll find the 17 best early Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 on menswear you can already shop, a full week early. And if you want to gear up for the big-deal bonanza to come, read up, and subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter for advice plus more curated shopping picks.
LifestyleInc.com

10 Amazon Prime Day Shopping Deals for Entrepreneurs

Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching. The two-day sale on June 21 and 22 is a significant event for small-business sellers on the e-commerce giant's platform--and the founders who want to buy from them. Last year, third-party sellers generated $900 million in sales in the two weeks leading up to...
ElectronicsHuron Daily Tribune

Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Halo for $69.99

Just in time for just-before-Prime-Day, Amazon’s coming in strong with by taking 30% off the Amazon Halo Band for Prime members. Offering users basic data about their body, Amazon’s foray into the wearables world tracks active and sedentary movement, analyzes sleep patterns, and can even examine your tone of voice to determine how other people perceive the words coming out of your mouth. Who’d have thought a dystopia could be so boring?
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart to take on Amazon with ‘Deals for Days’ promotion

The question was never if, but when, Walmart would announce its own June sales extravaganza in the wake of Amazon and Target’s scheduled events. In a brief email, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed that the discount giant will hold its upcoming “Deals for Days” savings event June 20 – 23. During the promotion, customers will find what Walmart calls “Black Friday-like” savings on top items from Walmart and its third-party Marketplace sellers in categories including electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more.