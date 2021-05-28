Memorial Day 2021 sales: Here are the top deals at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day, everybody's favorite discount-happy capitalist nightmare, is finally returning on June 21 and 22. But first, we've got the best early Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 has to offer. In the event you've got an itchy trigger finger—or would simply rather not partake in the deal-a-minute madness of Prime Day proper—the House that Bezos Built is offering up a handful of preview deals to give shoppers a taste of the markdowns to come. As is our wont, we scrolled through all the available menswear and scouted out the biggest and best steals to shop right now. Are there any wardrobe-altering grails in the mix? Nope. But if you're in the market for some comfortable, reasonably priced essentials—like a pair of heavyweight tees for just $14 or an everyday watch for $35—this might be the sneak-peek sale for you. Below you'll find the 17 best early Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 on menswear you can already shop, a full week early. And if you want to gear up for the big-deal bonanza to come, read up, and subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter for advice plus more curated shopping picks.