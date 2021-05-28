Take advantage of Friday sun in Ely

(ELY, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ely:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then isolated t-storms in the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.