Bad Axe Daily Weather Forecast

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



