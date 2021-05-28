Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Two Bands Rock Whitney Avenue

By Brian Slattery
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4F7M_0aEVilUl00

A dirty guitar chord echoed across the Best Video parking lot Thursday evening, summoning the crowd of a couple dozen to attention. The guitar came from Tim and Matt Rowe, opening for Spit-Take, continuing the cultural center’s practice of providing a stage for New Haven’s live music scene as the area emerges from the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic,

“We haven’t played in front of people for a long time,” Tim said, “so hopefully I don’t mess up.” They didn’t.

Following state and local guidelines, Hank Hoffman, Best Video’s executive director, announced that people no longer needed to wear masks if they were outside, but had to don them if they wanted to go inside, where the video rental desk had resumed operating hours. Even outside, the audience separated into small pods, giving one another space, while still getting close enough to the stage for it to feel like a show.

The Rowe brothers delivered a set of originals in while Tim used his guitar to make space and give a songs a sense of expansiveness while Matt’s bass provided the drive and momentum. Tim’s laconic delivery matched his lyrics, equal parts confessional and humorous, and resonant with the times, as he sang about emerging from a darker time into something lighter: “I don’t want to go back down that road / back down that road again.”

Spit-Take — Dan Katz on drums, Maggie Kinsella-Shaw on bass, and Joe Katz on guitar and vocals — arrived at Best Video not only to play the band’s first live show in quite some time, but to announce and celebrate the release of a new album, World of Us, available for sale at the gig on cassette and perhaps later online.

“Thanks to Best Video for making this happen. It’s a light in the darkness — always, but especially now,” said Joe. The trio then aunched into its powerful first song without further warning, the music emotional, energetic, and hopeful, just loud enough to drown out the ambulance that raced by.

“We haven’t played a show in a while. I imagine everyone who’s played a show lately has said this,” Joe said. He mentioned that their last show as a full band was in January 2020; other than an acoustic show in the woods during the pandemic, that had been it. But “we have new music. This is on the tape that we have with us today.”

If the band hadn’t been performing, Spit-Take sounded like it had been practicing. Dan Katz on drums and Kinsella-Shaw on bass were a tight unit, coiling and uncoiling the rhythm to let the songs breathe, while Joe on guitar and vocals flew over the top, whether laying down textures on electric guitar, coaxing feedback out of his amp, or taking an angular solo. The band displayed a penchant for changing up the rhythm, stopping songs on a dime, and quickly interspersing songs with lighthearted banter. (“I keep getting distracted by things I see on the street,” Joe said; “this song’s about the NBA.”)

Of the new album, Joe said, “we recorded the songs in June and we kind of didn’t do anything with them for a while. It felt weird to write new songs” not having released the album yet. But now that they had, they were ready to write more new songs — two of which they played on the cultural center’s deck, for fans that showed no sign of leaving. It felt like an early day of summer rather than the end of spring, and some in the audience avidly watched while a few in the back engaged in light conversation with friends, turning the parking lot into a club.

“Thanks to Best Video — and for Whitney Avenue for providing the atmosphere,” Joe said.

Check Best Video’s website for its schedule of live outdoor shows. Check Spit-Take’s Bandcamp page in the near future for its latest album, World of Us.

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Band#Electric Guitar#Guitar Chord#Bands Rock#Spit Take#Nba#Bandcamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

Live Rock with The Lastchance Band!

Saturday is for rockin’ and Lastchance Band is bringing the tunes this weekend! These guys know how to put on a show, playing all the hits from favorites like ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and more!. ————————————– The Great $25 Steak Event!. Not only is there going to be...
Arrow Rock, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Two great evenings of entertainment in Arrow Rock

The Persimmon Creek Writers and Artists Residency is offering complimentary tickets to presentations by its first two residents — Glenn North on July 1, and X.C. Atkins on July 15. Both presentations take place at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. The evenings kick off with an optional picnic at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own supper and sit on the lawn with other attendees — and the evening's featured presenter — for some congenial conversation. Then at 7 p.m., inside the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, the writer will share selections of his work. Linger after the presentations for live music on the Lyceum patio, featuring R&B and soul classics performed by the J Love Band. Tickets are free. Attendance is limited to 150 for each of these presentations, though, so you'll need to register to make sure you have a seat. Learn more and get your tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5146980.
Flora, ILEffingham Daily News

Rock band The Steel Woods to perform in Flora

The Steel Woods will perform at Venue 720 in Flora on July 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7. The Steel Woods are a hybrid musical force, part hard-edged, part Americana roots country folk, man-made, yet organic, rock but also bluegrass, R&B, blues, gospel, soul and heavy metal. They have toured with Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Miranda Lambert and Cody Jinks.
Scottsville, NYmonroecopost.com

Scottsville father-daughter rock band releases new album

From the end of a graffitied tunnel, a shadowed figure runs forward in slow motion, the muffled chords of a guitar growing louder as she draws close. It is not clear if she is running toward or away from something unseen, but she approaches the exit and breaks into the light as the muted music crashes through.
Louisa, VACentral Virginian

Musicians rock out for a cause at Battle of the Bands

People say music is life. For Rick and Leanna Davis, that couldn’t be more true. When Leanna got a heart transplant, the doctors told her she would likely need a kidney, too, due to the toll on her from the antirejection medications. Sixteen years later, when she had to go on dialysis and needed a kidney, it was Jamie Watkins, Rick’s bandmate, that volunteered as a donor.
Rock MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Two Rough Cutt Lineups Battling Over Band Name

There are now two versions of Rough Cutt, the heavy metal group which originally emerged in the ‘80s, and it appears that the separate bands are feuding. In March, one version of Rough Cutt - featuring classic lineup guitarist Chris Hager and drummer/co-founder Dave Alford, alongside new recruits Steven St. James (vocals), Darren Householder (guitar) and Jeff Buehner (bass) - released a new single called "Black Rose".
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

“Fangs” for the memories? A rock band meets a fan, 8 years ago

In May of 2013, a couple eyebrows may have been raised when a man from Superior appeared in Judge Dale Pasell’s courtroom, and the judge was asked to order the man to stay away from rock bands called “American Fangs” and “Hollywood Undead.” Twenty-three-year-old Scott Mehtala said he thought he was in Superior, but he was outside the La Crosse Center, smashing a window of a tour bus being used by the Hollywood Undead band. They and the American Fangs were performing at the Center. Mehtala got into a fight with members of both bands, punching Fangs guitarist Nik Slimp, who ended up with a chipped tooth and stitches. Police said Mehtala was drunk, and admitted to being high on heroin. Besides that, he claimed to be a vampire himself, and said he was jumped by other vampires…meaning, members of the Undead band. There’s no record on-line of what happened to Mr. Mehtala in court, so it’s likely the case was dismissed. According to a newspaper in Houston, Texas, the hometown of American Fangs, the musicians laughed about the incident later and claimed they were thinking about writing a song about the “Great La Crosse Vampire Battle of 2013,” yesterday in La Crosse.
Corbin, KYCorbin News Journal

Classic rock band Foreigner coming to Corbin Nov. 4

The Corbin Arena announced Monday that the band Foreigner will be playing a show later this year. “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Christian rock band Disciple to perform June 25 in Alpena

ALPENA — Internationally renowned Christin rock/metal band Disciple will visit Alpena on Friday, June 25. The concert, “Radical,” will begin at at 6:25 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at itickets.com, and at the door. Call 989-590-8542 for discounted or free tickets for youth ages 13-18.
Rock MusicScranton Times

Latest from alt-rock, indie bands offer unexpected moments

THE GOOD: The always difficult Xiu Xiu (singer/songwriter/experimental musician Jamie Stewart and producer Angela Seo) comes back with its 12th. THE BAD: As usual, only the adventurous need apply. Not bad, but be prepared. THE NITTY GRITTY: “Oh No” is a strange duets album. Every track boasts a guest star...
Musicwsau.com

Pretty Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Prog rock had many different variations in the early 70’s. From the bombast of ELP to the keyboard & guitar pyrotechnics of Yes…to the folkie earnestness of Fairport Convention and rock based tales of Jethro Tull. Of all the bands working at the time, the Moody Blues might have been the prettiest. Not in their looks but in the ways they melded melodies from their rock instruments to the classical orchestras that accompanied them.
Fennville, MIPosted by
K102.5

M-89: The Small Town of Fennville’s Biggest Rock Band

This family band is as local as it gets in Southwest Michigan. They are "just having fun" and making rock and roll" and you can hear it in the music of M-89. We get a lot of questions, submissions, queries, pleas, suggestions, and threats about new music and local music here at the radio station. Most of it comes via email, Facebook messenger or an app chat. Occasionally, we still get a good old fashioned envelope from the U.S.P.S. with real compact discs inside.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.