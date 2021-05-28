Daily Weather Forecast For Hallettsville

HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



