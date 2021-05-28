Daily Weather Forecast For Hallettsville
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
