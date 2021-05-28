Cancel
Hallettsville, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Hallettsville

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 18 days ago

HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVifCP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

