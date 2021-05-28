Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

The weight of Memorial Day

By Submitted
Valley News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Graves Special to Valley News For the second year in a row, Memorial Day may look a little different than in years past. However, the spirit of the day, along with our memories and emotions, remains the same. For countless families across the nation, Memorial Day is a stark — and often painful — reminder of those loved ones who were never afforded the opportunity to be honored as veterans. Their sacrifice is a true expression of selfless service — something no one would pick for themselves. Whether they volunteered to fight in a war, served at a time of peace or never expected to wear our nation’s uniform until their draft number came up, they represent the best America has to offer. We feel their losses, from the sacred and silent hills of Arlington National Cem.

myvalleynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Valley News#Arlington National Cem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Mojave, CAaerotechnews.com

Memorial Day at Mojave: Surprising and inspiring!

This year the East Kern Cemetery District and the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation joined together to organize the Memorial Day Ceremony. At 11 a.m., May 31, everyone noticed an aircraft coming towards the cemetery from Mojave Air and Space Port. It was a World War II trainer aircraft, a North American T-6. Nothing sounds like a T-6 flying over and it was a perfect surprise to the beginning of our Mojave Memorial Day Ceremony.
San Diego County, CAValley News

Soboba veterans remembered on Memorial Day

Following a 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Soboba Reservation, visitors made their way to the Veterans Memorial at the far end of the Soboba Cemetery to pay their respects during a Memorial Day Flag Raising ceremony on May 31. Dedicated “to the memory of the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians and non-tribal members who gave their all for us” the permanent shrine was decorated with a wreath and potted flowers in patriotic colors.
PoliticsWave of Long Island

American Legion Marks Memorial Day

The Daniel M. O’Connell Auxiliary, Unit 272 of Rockaway Beach took part in three Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31. Thanks to Paulette Casey, President of the O’Connell Unit 272 American Legion Auxiliary for providing The Wave with these photos.
Andover, MAAndover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day in Andover

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Andover Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 8 Memorial in the Spring Grove Cemetery. It felt good to remember together. Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
FestivalOpelika-Auburn News

Letter to the editor: Because of Jan. 6, this Memorial Day was 'unbelievably sad'

I'm a Navy corpsman who served with the Marines in '67 & '68 in Vietnam, my cousin did the same in Korea and my grandad, dad, and two of his brothers served in WW II. I trace my family's military service back to my namesake ancestor who served in Hazen's Raiders in the Revolutionary War; for that reason Memorial Day has always held a special place in my heart.
High Springs, FLalachuatoday.com

Remembering the Fallen, Local Memorial Day Tributes

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ Like many small towns, High Springs has a monument honoring local citizens who gave their lives in wartime. Located just west of City Hall on U.S. Highway 27, the monument lists the name of the ones who never returned from World Wars I and II as well as one reserved for as Vietnam vets. World War II hit High Springs hard as 14 young men did not come home out of a town population of 2,000.
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

Commentary: To those who expressed concern about Memorial Day speaker in Alexandria

Dear Jan Duhnke and others who expressed concern about the Memorial Day speaker in Alexandria:. Thank you for taking the time to draft your thoughtful reply and express your concerns regarding the keynote address at the Alexandria Veterans Memorial Park. I know I can speak for each and every one of us veterans that we are grateful to you for supporting veterans. That honor stands stronger than ever in light of comments received from you and others regarding our keynote speaker.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Warwick Honors Fallen Military Personnel on Memorial Day

On Mon., May 31, Memorial Day observances were held throughout the Town of Warwick in honor of all the fallen military personnel who perished while serving the nation. In the Village of Warwick, the Memorial Day parade was organized by the veterans of the Nicholas P. Lesandro Jr. American Legion Post 214. Local veteran members of the VFW Post 4662 and American Legion Post 214 play the most significant role in ensuring that this solemn day of remembrance is always observed.
MilitaryPope County Tribune

LTC Rankin’s Memorial Day speech

Good morning and welcome to today’s ceremony to honor our brave service members and to remember the ultimate sacrifices they have made in the name of duty, honor, and country. My name is Lieutenant Colonel Chip Rankin and I appreciate having the honor to address all of you who have...
PoliticsTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Thank you for help with Jerome Memorial Day ceremony

The American Legion, Post 46 and the Al Auxiliary, Unit 46 of Jerome would like to thank the Jerome H.S. Baseball team and the parents and grandparents who brought their children out to the Jerome Cemetery to help place crosses and flags on veteran graves then came back and helped take them down and put them away.
CharitiesKTVL

Everyday Heroes fundraise to save memories on The Longest Day

Sunday, June 20 is the summer solstice. It's the day with the most hours of light, so it's the day people across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraiser of their choice. When KATU met Colleen Hoss at her home in Battle Ground, she was in the...
FestivalJournal Review

Ives’ Decoration Day is appropriate for Memorial Day

I went to Lilly Library at Wabash College on May 31 to borrow some books and CDs. I had been waiting to go because it was not open on the weekends during summer vacation. However, I was surprised that it was closed even though it was a Monday. I thought...
Robertsdale, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

City hands out Bibles to veterans on Memorial Day

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama — The City of Robertsdale renewed a longstanding Memorial Day tradition on Monday, May 31, presenting Bibles to 14 veterans during a ceremony held at Honeybee Park. While Bibles were presented to area veterans last year, no program was held because of COVID-19 restrictions. This is the 28th...
Public Health22 WSBT

COVID numbers low, despite Memorial Day gatherings

It’s now been two weeks since Memorial Day gatherings across the area kicked off the summer season. But unlike in the past where get-togethers often led to COVID spikes, our area is seeing the lowest numbers of newly reported daily cases since March of 2020. WSBT 22’s Selina Guevara asked...
Festivalmidfloridanewspapers.com

Photo of the Week: Eustis Memorial Day Service

Reader Gordon MacPherson attended the recent Memorial Day service in Eustis and, “Out of the dozens of photos that I took, the one I sent to you was selected mainly because of the monument and sailboat in the background,” he wrote. “Towards the end of the one-hour program, the organizers asked for members of Gold Star families to come up and speak briefly about their family member who was killed in a war. One man told of his brother, who was killed in 2007. I think almost everybody there was trying to hold back tears by this time.”
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Letter to the Editor: Supporting the D-Day Memorial

First, thank you for putting the National D-Day Memorial on your front page, as it is certainly worthy of as much exposure and support that it can receive! I am writing in response to the cover story about the memorial in the Sunday, June 6, 2021 newspaper. Unfortunately this article, while being very interesting and well written, cast what could easily be viewed as a negative image on both our company, Coleman-Adams Construction, and the Project Architect in the way it described our legal action following the dedication ceremony in 2001.
Baldwin, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Memorial Day under an overcast Baldwin sky

Baldwinites gathered on the chilly, cloudy morning of Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. to remember and honor the fallen at a ceremony at Veteran’s Memorial Plaza in Silver Lake Park hosted by the American Legion Baldwin Post #246 after participating in a car parade organized by the Baldwin Hot Rod Association.