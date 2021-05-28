The weight of Memorial Day

Robert Graves Special to Valley News For the second year in a row, Memorial Day may look a little different than in years past. However, the spirit of the day, along with our memories and emotions, remains the same. For countless families across the nation, Memorial Day is a stark — and often painful — reminder of those loved ones who were never afforded the opportunity to be honored as veterans. Their sacrifice is a true expression of selfless service — something no one would pick for themselves. Whether they volunteered to fight in a war, served at a time of peace or never expected to wear our nation’s uniform until their draft number came up, they represent the best America has to offer. We feel their losses, from the sacred and silent hills of Arlington National Cem.