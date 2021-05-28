The Only Reason You Might Not Need a COVID Booster Shot, Doctors Say
The current COVID vaccines offer you major protection from the novel coronavirus, but, as we know from our annual flu shots, that immunity likely won't last forever. Since antibodies wane over time and viruses mutate, most experts agree that you'll need more COVID vaccine in your system as time goes on, even if you've already been fully vaccinated with two doses from Pfizer or Moderna or one dose from Johnson & Johnson. And while all three vaccine manufacturers are already working on follow-up shots, there might be a certain situation in which you don't need a COVID booster in the near future. New research has some experts saying that people who have been both infected with the virus and vaccinated against COVID may not need a booster shot anytime soon.bestlifeonline.com