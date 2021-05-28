The Only Reason You Might Not Need a COVID Booster Shot, Doctors Say

Over the last year, we've learned more and more about how to protect ourselves from the coronavirus—through masks, social distancing, and now, vaccinations. Those who have already had COVID and survived have learned that they may be at least somewhat protected thanks to the immunity that comes from prior infection. Unfortunately, the virus can still finds it way in, and there is no way to be 100 percent immune to the coronavirus. Breakthrough infections have been reported after vaccinations, and people who have already had COVID have gotten reinfected. Now, researchers are trying to decipher what cases of reinfection have in common. According to a new study, one of the similarities among people who get COVID again is that nearly all have at least two comorbidities.