Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, WY

A rainy Friday in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 18 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) Friday is set to be rainy in Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aEViVK100

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
11
Followers
84
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

Sun forecast for Buffalo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BUFFALO, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

These houses are for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, WY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Buffalo, WYPosted by
Buffalo Voice

Coming soon: Buffalo events

1. UCROSS SPOTLIGHT | Karen Kitchel and Leah Ollman; 2. SCLT Trailfest 2021 presented by Big Horn Mountain Radio Network; 3. Quarantine Showdown 2021; 4. Cruisin' to Wagon Box Inn; 5. Story Days;