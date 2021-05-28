A rainy Friday in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BUFFALO, WY) Friday is set to be rainy in Buffalo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.