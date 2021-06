Do you know what the best deal is? Getting three different patterns in one! That’s right, you read that correctly: three free patterns! With the Sylvan pattern, you can make a racerback dress, a tank top, or a cropped tank top. For these garments, we recommend that you use knits with more than 60% stretch, such as a rib knit or bamboo jersey. If you want to get extra trendy with these simple garments, you could cut the back a different color than the front!