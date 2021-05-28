Willie’s Cacao chocolate subscription review
Willie’s Cacao was established by Willie Harcourt-Cooze with the aim of introducing everyone to ‘real chocolate’. There’s a focus on single estate cacaos and their distinct flavours, with products showcasing cocoa beans in the same way as wine varieties with different flavour notes. When it launched, Willie’s Cacao was Britain’s first bean-to-bar chocolate factory. The website has a detailed ‘World Cacao’ section for learning about chocolate, chocolate recipes and a vast online shop that includes bars, truffles, hot chocolate and 100% cacao blocks that have complex flavours for cooking with.www.bbcgoodfood.com