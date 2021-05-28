Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid in Scotland: Glasgow to remain in level three lockdown

By Long Reads
BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlasgow will continue to be the only part of Scotland under level three restrictions for at least another week. There had been speculation that the city would be able to join the rest of the Scottish mainland in level two. But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was still concern...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Jackie Baillie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Port Glasgow#Scottish#Indian#Paisley#The Bank Holiday#Glasgow City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lockdown
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldnewpaper24.com

Nicola Sturgeon slammed for reopening Fanzone regardless of Covid lockdown delay | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Nicola Sturgeon slammed for reopening Fanzone regardless of Covid lockdown delay | Politics | Information. The SNP chief rejected a number of pleas from opposition MSPs to rethink the restrictions on occasions for nursery leavers and stated the Authorities‘s training advisory group has warned in opposition to them happening. Following Ms Sturgeon’s assertion at Holyrood on the coronavirus restrictions, Scottish Labour chief, Anas Sarwar, the deputy chief, Jackie Baillie, and Scottish Conservative MSP, Meghan Gallacher, all challenged her in regards to the challenge. Talking in Scottish Parliament, Mr Sarwar stated: “Why is it OK to have 3,000 followers at a fan zone however dad and mom cannot a outside nursery commencement?”
Public Healtheastlothiancourier.com

Reopening of Bridge Centre highlighted by Craig Hoy MSP

THE phased reopening of a community venue in Haddington, used by more than 1,000 people a week before Covid-19, has been highlighted in the Scottish Parliament. The Bridge Centre is slowly welcoming back a number of its groups as restrictions are eased. During the pandemic, the building, on Poldrate, became...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Sturgeon: Move to lowest level of Covid restrictions ‘likely’ to be delayed

Mainland Scotland’s move to the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions will “likely” be pushed back by three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. She spoke the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to delay the lifting of remaining restrictions south of the border, pushing back England’s so-called “Freedom Day” by four weeks to July 19.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Scotland set to delay end of lockdown to buy time for vaccinations

The Scottish government is likely to postpone the planned move to the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions on 28 June for three weeks, the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced. In a statement at the Scottish parliament, Sturgeon said caution is needed to provide extra time to push ahead with...
Public Healthhelloniceworld.com

COVID-19: Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland ‘likely’ to keep coronavirus restrictions for a further three weeks | UK News

Scotland is “likely” to maintain COVID restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. Speaking in Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon did not rule out the further easing of restrictions, but said the Scottish government needed to “buy ourselves sufficient time” to allow the vaccination programme to continue its work.
WorldHillingdon Times

Sturgeon: Lockdown easing likely to be delayed three weeks from June 28

The Scottish Government is likely to postpone the planned move to Level 0 of coronavirus restrictions on June 28 for three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said caution is needed to provide extra time to push ahead with vaccinations. She...
Public Healthredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

How coronavirus restrictions are being eased around the UK

The next stage of lockdown easing is likely to be delayed by three weeks in Scotland. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the aim will be to vaccinate as many people as possible with two jabs in that time. Her announcement came a day after Boris Johnson said the next stage...
Worldbarrheadnews.com

Nicola Sturgeon signals delay to lockdown easing

NICOLA Sturgeon has signalled a delay to Scotland's lockdown easing. The First Minister said it is "unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28". It had been hoped the whole of Scotland would move to Level 0 from that date. Instead, Ms Sturgeon...
Public HealthBBC

Scottish lockdown easing to be delayed until July

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland is likely to be pushed back by three weeks, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. The whole country had been due to move to the lowest level zero of its five-tier system from 28 June. However Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that this was...
Worldnewpaper24.com

Nicola Sturgeon information: Douglas Ross blasts First Minister over ‘hurtful’ Covid restrctions | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Nicola Sturgeon information: Douglas Ross blasts First Minister over ‘hurtful’ Covid restrctions | Politics | Information. The chief of the Scottish Conservative Social gathering, Douglas Ross, grilled Nicola Sturgeon on the delay in enjoyable coronavirus restrictions in Scotland following her assertion in Holyrood outlining the transfer. The Scottish Tory said that companies had been being crippled by the uncertainty hanging over them.
Worldleighjournal.co.uk

Businesses face ‘never-ending hell and another lost summer’

Debt-laden Scottish businesses face a “never-ending hell” and “another lost summer” after the First Minister indicated a three-week setback in relaxing coronavirus restrictions, business groups have warned. Extending restrictions without a corresponding increase in extra support cash would also be “unforgivable”, said the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). The warnings...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland ‘unlikely’ to move out of lockdown as scheduled

Scotland is “unlikely” to ease coronavirus restrictions further at the end of the month as had been planned, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Speaking in Holyrood, the first minister did not rule out the further relaxation of rules – moving to Level 0 – on 28 June but said the Scottish government wanted to “buy ourselves sufficient time” to allow the vaccination programme to continue its work. She suggested that Scotland would not return to “much greater normality” until later in July at the earliest. “Given the current situation – and the need to get more people fully vaccinated before we ease...