Covid in Scotland: Glasgow to remain in level three lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon slammed for reopening Fanzone regardless of Covid lockdown delay | Politics | Information. The SNP chief rejected a number of pleas from opposition MSPs to rethink the restrictions on occasions for nursery leavers and stated the Authorities‘s training advisory group has warned in opposition to them happening. Following Ms Sturgeon’s assertion at Holyrood on the coronavirus restrictions, Scottish Labour chief, Anas Sarwar, the deputy chief, Jackie Baillie, and Scottish Conservative MSP, Meghan Gallacher, all challenged her in regards to the challenge. Talking in Scottish Parliament, Mr Sarwar stated: “Why is it OK to have 3,000 followers at a fan zone however dad and mom cannot a outside nursery commencement?”