Lake City, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEViNVR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain and snow then partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake City, MN
