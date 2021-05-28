Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain and snow then partly sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
