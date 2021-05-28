4-Day Weather Forecast For Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
