4-Day Weather Forecast For Madisonville

 18 days ago

MADISONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEViI5o00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madisonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.