SWCLC hosts Race, Gender and Labor Workshop on June 3

By David Groves
thestand.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister now for this family-friendly educational event. The Southwest Washington Central Labor Council invites all to attend a Race, Gender and Labor Workshop on Thursday, June 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Participants at this free workshop will explore the manifestations of racism within our workplaces and communities — grounded in the understanding that race and organized labor are inextricably bound. This will be a family friendly space to encourage intergenerational conversations and solutions. Click here to register.

www.thestand.org
