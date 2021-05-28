Ere Genus SL30 wheelset review

Some games suit bad luck. Whenever I think of Wolfenstein Cyberpilot, for example, I think not of its plot, nor its mechanistic brutality, but of the July heatwave in which it was released: a bad time for strapping on a VR headset, you might think. On the contrary, what better way to breathe in the petrol-rich fug of its premise—that of piloting the robotic machines of the Wehrmacht—than by feeling beads of sweat pool into the rubber cups around my eyes? It was in this spirit that I approached Outriders, the new game from People Can Fly, which is beset by bugs, crashes, and failures to launch. How perfect, then, that it tells the story of human colonists, quitting a trashed Earth and venturing to a distant world, whereupon they land, get booted through time, swarmed by enormous insects, and find their mission breaking down before it can really get off the ground.