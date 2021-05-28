Ere Genus SL30 wheelset review

This murder mystery game can take you in a remarkable number of directions, but you might not have the patience to find all of them. On the night before arriving at port, Veronica decides to do the unthinkable. She lures her husband Malcolm up to the top deck where she tosses him... Overboard! This is the setup for Inkle's surprise new adventure game that then puts you in the shoes of a murderer as she spends her last few hours aboard the ship trying to cover her tracks, manipulate other passengers, and get away with her crime. Overboard! is a densely packed game of narrative branches that shows just how complicated it can be to give players meaningfully different progressions through a story, for better and for worse.