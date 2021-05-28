Cancel
Bridge Exclusive: Monta At Odds – ”When I’m Gone” Video Premiere

By Michelle Bacon
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll get your weekend started on the right foot, with an impeccable dance floor bop from Monta At Odds. Led by brothers Dedric and Delaney Moore, the KC band finds itself in a new phase of its two decade-long career as experimental music purveyors. Its current lineup puts two accomplished singer songwriters, Mikal Shapiro and Teri Quinn, at the forefront.

