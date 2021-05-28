Bridge Exclusive: Monta At Odds – ”When I’m Gone” Video Premiere

Colorado Springs Symphonic Metal band Beyond Forgiveness has been on our radar for a while! Originally formed as a studio project as well as working through finding the perfect line-up, the band released their first EP, “The Ferryman’s Shore.” Featuring new singer Talia Hoit, the album was well received and the bands’ star is again rising! Reformed in 2014 by original guitarists Richard Marcus and Greg Witwer, the band is known for their creative songcraft featuring classical orchestras, choirs, and operatic vocals with hint of folk, colliding with extreme elements found in death metal and black metal which some have labeled as “Beautality.” In 2019, the band released their second full-length album, Live to Tell the Story (Sliptrick Records). Fans of Epica, Nightwish, Battle Beast, and Delain, but also more extreme styles will love this band. Check out this vocal-sing-through of their track by Talia Hoit, here at Ghost Cult!