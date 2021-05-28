Cancel
Clinton, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clinton

Clinton Journal
CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVi5hc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clinton, AR
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

