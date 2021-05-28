Cancel
New River, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For New River

New River Daily
 18 days ago

NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEVi4ot00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

