EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A WHOLESALE INTERN (NYC)

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.