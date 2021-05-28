Weather Forecast For Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.