Just a few days into the start of Ontario's three-step reopening plan, Canada's Wonderland has announced its plans to welcome guests back in just a few weeks' time. The amusement park released a statement on Monday, saying that it will open to the general public on July 7 — and on July 5 and 6 to season pass-holders — in alignment with step two of reopening. Wonderland's waterpark, Splash Works, is set to open a few days later on July 12.