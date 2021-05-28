Cancel
Jefferson, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 18 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEVhsSp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers then patchy fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson, NC
With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

