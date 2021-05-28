4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then patchy fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



