4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then patchy fog in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
