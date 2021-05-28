Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Montevideo

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 18 days ago

MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aEVhnIQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montevideo, MN
With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

