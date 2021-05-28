Daily Weather Forecast For Montevideo
MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.