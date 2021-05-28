Cancel
Spencer, WV

A rainy Friday in Spencer — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 18 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Spencer Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spencer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVhkeF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Spencer, WV
