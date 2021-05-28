Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NHS England’s plans for use of our personal data leaves me very worried

By James Moore
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16O6Uq_0aEVhh0400

NHS England’s use and sharing of confidential data is starting to look positively sinister to me, and no, this is far from an outbreak of tin foil hat paranoia on my part. Let me explain.

Deep in the bowels of NHS Digital’s website you will find details of a significant change to the way that the records your GP holds are accessed and used.

The title “General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR)” looks extraordinarily dull, off-putting and techie. The message is clear: move along, nothing to see here. Except that there’s a lot to see if you look a little deeper.

The web page contains the details of a massive data extraction exercise covering all the records held by family doctors in England. The site explains that this is “to support health and care planning and research” and that the exercise will also “reduce burden on GP practices, allowing doctors and other staff to focus on patient care” (sic). Who wouldn’t support either of those?

Perhaps, in the case of this exercise, because it involves the skimming and the storage of potentially highly-sensitive information about you, including your sexuality and sexual health, in an enormous database that can and will be shared.

NHS data, because there is much more than just the records held by your GP, is already passed on to a bewildering number of organisations. NHS Digital’s Data Access Request Service (DARS), which talks about its “products”, maintains a register of these.

A lot of the information releases I looked at when I downloaded this went to various parts of the NHS. But I also found numerous universities, local councils, government bodies, regulatory agencies, and, most disturbing of all to me, commercial organisations listed.

For example, the register shows seven separate datasets were shared with a company called Harvey Walsh, which says it delivers “the solutions and informatics that pharmaceutical and device companies need to gain successful market access”, among other things. There were a further eight handed to a data company called Method Analytics which lists both public and private sector organisations as clients.

In both cases, some of that data was classified as “sensitive”.

Many of the releases on the register were compliant with the data sharing code of practice operated by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), including the releases to Harvey Walsh and Method Analytics were marked as compliant with the code.

However, A significant number of cases were not listed as non-compliant.

Shockingly, patient opt-outs were frequently not observed because the register says “data flow is not identifiable”.

However, some data releases for other organisations said: “Patient objections upheld”. In these cases, opt-outs were observed. So what if those objections weren’t upheld? Or even made?

The more I dug into the issue, the more I found my head starting to hurt. Is my data going to find its way into the hands of some organisations if I approach my GP for help? “Patient X gets headaches when investigating grotesque abuses of patient privacy by NHS Digital. Diagnosed paracetamol.”

We need to talk some more about those opt-outs because there is one specifically available for this exercise – but it is far from easy to access. It is called a Type 1 Opt-out and if you don’t register for it by 1 July, your data will be scraped and stored, although you can still avoid sharing future treatments you may obtain through your GP by registering after that date.

The problem with this is that to obtain an opt-out, you have to register it by submitting a letter to your GP practice. Have you tried to access yours recently? Many remain closed because, obviously, there’s a pandemic on.

You could try booking a phone appointment but how do you think your overworked doctor is going to feel about you taking one of those away from someone who might be very sick for the purposes of avoiding government/corporate use?

By the way, you have to secure a separate opt-out, a national data opt-out, to avoid NHS Digital sharing your data.

All this ought to be easy. You should just be able to tick a digital box. The fact that it is not is indicative of a disgracefully cavalier approach by NHS Digital, and it serves as a damning indictment of Matt Hancock ’s Department of Health, on the direction of which this is occurring.

That department may soon be under new management thanks to Dominic “Mark Anthony” Cummings sticking the knife into Hancock, as well as his boss Boris Johnson, over their handling of the pandemic.

But will the new person at the top change anything? And, by the way, why on earth is this even happening in the middle of a pandemic anyway? P.S. In case you were worried, there is a separate collection of data related to that.

NHS Digital said the ICO had not objected to its plans, and that it was in the process of delivering a data protection impact assessment.” It should be noted that the ICO has its critics and is soon to be updated.

NHS Digital says it “has engaged with the British Medical Association (BMA), Royal College of GPs (RCGP) and the National Data Guardian (NDG) to ensure relevant safeguards are in place for patients and GP practices”.

But it’s interesting to consider the lengthy joint statement of the first two of those bodies. It says that they are “broadly supportive of the principles of the new collection in seeing fewer extracts of data and a reduced administrative burden for general practice”.

That’s some way short of an endorsement, which the NHS Digital website does rather imply, and the pair also stress the importance to patients of the data being “made available for appropriate purposes in a secure and trusted manner”.

Is it? I’m not at all sure about that. The information is supposed to be anonymised but Phil Booth, from the watchdog MedConfidential describes this process rather as “pseudonymised” which I think is apt given that it features things like your date of birth and your postcode “in unique coded form”. He points out that the process can also be reversed by NHS Digital because it controls the software.

Foxglove, a team of lawyers, tech experts and communications specialists campaigning against the misuse of data by governments and big companies, says: “It is insulting and unfair to try and force through such huge changes to how NHS data is used, with profound implications for how the health service functions in the future, by attempting to slip it past the British people.

“Matt Hancock wants to make the data of 55m people available to ‘third parties’  which could include big tech and pharmaceutical firms. Handing the personal and sensitive data of tens of millions of patients away to private companies – without telling them – could seriously damage trust in the NHS.”

Booth says he’s not against data being used for the purposes of research and health planning. But he says that if it’s done, it must be handled with transparency and, crucially, with consent. He also picks up the point about trust, which he says represents a huge risk in this exercise: “If a patient cannot trust that what they tell their doctor is in confidence then they might not tell them at all.”

Precisely. Trust in the NHS is also crucial at a time when it needs to convince people of the safety and efficacy of vaccines. NHS Digital’s behaviour here puts trust at risk too, and it’s frankly unforgivable.

The Independent

The Independent

150K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Protection#Nhs England#Big Tech#Uk#Nhs England#Nhs Digital#Gpdpr#Dars#Method Analytics#Department Of Health#Ico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public Healthgponline.com

No plans to repeat QOF suspension this year, says NHS England

During an NHS England primary care webinar on Thursday 3 June, an attendee asked if there was 'any chance' QOF could be suspended for this financial year to allow practices to 'focus on other priorities'. An NHS England official responding to comments posted: 'There are no plans for QOF to...
Health Servicesgponline.com

NHS patient data sharing plans need 'hard reset', warns BMA

Patients have until 23 June to opt out of the General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) programme, with the data set to be extracted from GP IT systems from 1 July. However, the BMA has argued that the ‘timeline is far too short’ and that NHS Digital ‘has...
Public Healthgamingideology.com

Has the government scrapped plans to use NHS app vaccine passports in the UK?

The UK government will no longer force people to prove their vaccination status using the NHS app to enter nightclubs, theatres, football stadiums and other venues, according to The Sunday Telegraph. While so-called “vaccine passports” are already in use before traveling abroad, UK officials are currently working on an assessment of their use in the UK. The digital certificate is designed to prove that you have either had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, or that you have received a negative coronavirus test in the past few days.
Health ServicesComputer Weekly

NHS trust’s Pioneer data platform joins up care delivery and improves outcomes

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has implemented a data platform with near real-time data to improve care across its hospitals. The Pioneer data platform, which the country’s largest NHS trust built together with Ensono, is essentially a research hub, linking up patient data from different healthcare settings to provide a full picture of a patient’s care journey.
HealthComputer Weekly

NHS Digital’s GP data-scraping plan must be publicised and delayed

The public remains largely unaware that their GP records will soon be made available to third parties through an NHS data-sharing initiative. With this in mind, we are calling on the government to launch an urgent national campaign explaining what the move means, how data will be protected, and how patients can opt out if they’d like to.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

NHS England: 'We are using data as a lifeblood to try and triangulate information and actually improve services'

High-quality data has been integral in tackling COVID-19 and delivering digitally driven, citizen-centred integrated care. At the beginning of the year, NHSX developed a national imaging database to identify patterns and variations of COVID-19 in UK patients. In Israel, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had secured a deal with Pfizer which enabled all citizens of Israel to receive a vaccination, in exchange for anonymised statistical data and details about efficacy of inocuations. Experts discussed the potential of data to transform health services, and the challenges to overcome, during the 'Data as the Lifeblood of Stronger, Digitally-Connected Integrated Care Systems' session today (8 June).
Public HealthComputer Weekly

National data guardian calls for dialogue on NHS Digital GP plans

Nicola Byrne, the UK’s national data guardian for health and social care, has called for more dialogue over the NHS Digital GP Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) programme as concern spreads among the general public over the safety and security of their confidential medical data. The programme will see...
Healththeregister.com

UK government bows to pressure, agrees to delay NHS Digital grabbing the data of England's GP patients

The UK government has conducted an embarrassing climbdown by agreeing to delay the implementation of NHS Digital's controversial grab of GP patient data by two months. Jo Churchill, under-secretary for health and social care, told MPs today in Parliament that the date for the extraction of data from GP systems under General Practice Data for Planning and Research programme would be pushed back from 1 July to 1 September this year.
HealthThe Guardian

Tell me how you’ll use my medical data. Only then might I sign up

Would you allow your medical data to be anonymised and used for research into cancer or to aid future pandemic planning? Most people would probably say yes. I certainly would. But what if that data could be accessed by tech giants such as Google, medical corporations such as Babylon Health, security firms such as Palantir, or coercive state institutions like the police or immigration service? That raises a few red flags. And what if that anonymised data could in fact help pinpoint who you are? Now you’re getting me worried.
Public HealthComputer Weekly

Campaigners plan legal action over NHS data sharing

A coalition comprising medical organisations, privacy campaigns and a Conservative MP, supported by tech justice specialists Foxglove, is preparing to embark on legal action against the government to force NHS Digital to pause its plans to collate GP data held on 55 million people in England into a single database.
Public HealthComputer Weekly

NHS Digital delays data collection plans until September

Citing a need for more time to inform people about the impact of and need for the proposed General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) data-sharing programme, NHS Digital has announced it will defer the collection of GP data until 1 September 2021. The delay to the controversial and...
Public Healtheppingforestguardian.co.uk

Controversial NHS data-sharing plans in west Essex

Hundreds of thousands of GP patients in west Essex have just over two months to opt out of a controversial data-sharing system after its launch date was delayed. A new scheme which would allow an NHS system to extract patient data from GP surgeries in England was due to start in July, but has been pushed back to September amid concerns around privacy.
Public HealthTelegraph

NHS plan to share patients’ data delayed after privacy backlash

A plan to share millions of NHS patients' data with third parties has been delayed after the Government faced a backlash over privacy concerns. Information on people's treatments, referrals and appointments, alongside other data from medical records held on GPs' systems, are to be collected by NHS Digital. The data...