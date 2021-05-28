Cancel
Worland, WY

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 18 days ago

(WORLAND, WY) Friday is set to be rainy in Worland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Worland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aEVhfEc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

