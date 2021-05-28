Kayenta Weather Forecast
KAYENTA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.