When Jourdan Delacruz moved from Wylie to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center after her sophomore year of high school, it was all to realize a dream. Now in 2021, she’s realizing it fully, qualifying for Team USA to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in weightlifting. Delacruz spent her first two years at Wylie East High School before moving to Colorado Springs and finishing her schooling online while training with Team USA.