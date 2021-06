The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the urgent reforms needed in adult social care with many providers living “hand to mouth”, an influential group of MPs warns today. The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the sector and emphasised that care is not properly funded. The committee also accuses ministers of appearing “complacent” about the potential for care home operators to fail.Ministers have faced intense anger from the public over their handling of care homes during the pandemic.The health secretary Matt Hancock has also faced accusations that he lied to...