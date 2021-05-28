Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Sun forecast for Ironwood — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 18 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ironwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ironwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aEVhMev00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
8
Followers
81
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironwood, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ironwood, MIPosted by
Ironwood Times

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Ironwood

(IRONWOOD, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ironwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ironwood, MIPosted by
Ironwood Times

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(IRONWOOD, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ironwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Ironwood, MIPosted by
Ironwood Times

Your 4-day outlook for Ironwood weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ironwood: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;