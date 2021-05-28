4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey
BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.