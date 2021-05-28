4-Day Weather Forecast For Bailey

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 57 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



