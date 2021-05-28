Cancel
Everett, PA

Everett Daily Weather Forecast

Everett Updates
 18 days ago

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEVhKtT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

