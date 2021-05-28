Everett Daily Weather Forecast

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night High 52 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



