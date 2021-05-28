Cherokee Weather Forecast
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while occasional showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
