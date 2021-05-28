Cancel
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee Weather Forecast

Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 18 days ago

CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while occasional showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

