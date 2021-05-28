Cancel
Pratt, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pratt

Posted by 
Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 18 days ago

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aEVhEb700

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
