4-Day Weather Forecast For Pratt
PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
