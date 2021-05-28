Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
