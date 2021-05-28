Cancel
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
 18 days ago

BEAVER DAM, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aEVhDiO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

