Take advantage of a rainy Friday in South Hill

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent house in perfect location!Located just on the outskirts of La Crosse & South Hill Virginia.Minutes from all local amenities such as shopping, restaurants, hospital & doctor's offices, & Interstate 85. 15 minutes from lovely local Rosemont Winery & all that Lake Gaston has to offer.This adorable property has 2 large bedrooms, additional bedroom that was converted into laundry room with washer & dryer on main floor, 2 full bathrooms, new laminate flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen, den with open brick fireplace, separate family room with free standing wood stove & access to unfinished basement, basement also has open fireplace & recently replaced hot water heater. Property currently has well water but also access to public water (if desired) & private septic system. Storage building with double barn doors. With this gem of a location, this property will not last long! Looking an investment property?! Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom property is ideal for you! Rental income is $600/monthly. Property being sold "Where Is, As Is. Looking for an investment property? This is the property for you. This three bedroom, 1 bathroom house that sits alone on this street! This rental property brings in $600 monthly. Property being sold "AS IS." Need to work from home? , want to get out of the big city? Here is your opportunity. This beautiful 4 square home has been completely renovated – foundation, roof, siding, porches, electric, plumbing, HVAC, walls, insulation, kitchen, baths – everything has been restored, upgraded, or replaced. Great care has been given to maintaining the age-old charm while gaining modern comforts. Windows have been removed and reconditioned, leaving the original glass, and the original wood siding has been completely stripped & restored to its original color. Period light fixtures, mixed with state-of-the-art modern lighting, and the restored, original heart pine floors really bring this home alive. Five bedrooms with a first level master make this a perfect for your family or easy setup for a bed and breakfast. Must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Home is pre-wired cat 5, and high speed internet is available .There are two gas fireplaces and gas stove in kitchen. Tankless Hot water heater provides all the hot water you will need .