South Hill, VA

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 18 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over South Hill Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for South Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEVhA4D00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Hill, VA
With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

