Sioux Center, IA

Weather Forecast For Sioux Center

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 18 days ago

SIOUX CENTER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEVh9Gj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Sioux Center area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Sioux Center area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1801 S Frontage Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 87Th St Ne, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09.
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sioux Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Get weather-ready — Sioux Center’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sioux Center: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;