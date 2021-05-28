Cancel
Oak Grove, LA

Oak Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Oak Grove Digest
 18 days ago

OAK GROVE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEVh7VH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

