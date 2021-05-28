Cancel
Demopolis, AL

Demopolis Weather Forecast

Demopolis Journal
 18 days ago

DEMOPOLIS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aEVh3yN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Demopolis, AL
With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

