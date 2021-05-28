Cancel
Pinckneyville, IL

Make the most of a cloudy Friday in Pinckneyville with these activities

Pinckneyville News Alert
(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Pinckneyville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVh1Cv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

