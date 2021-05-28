Cancel
Marion, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Marion

Marion News Flash
 18 days ago

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aEVh0KC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion, KY
With Marion News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

